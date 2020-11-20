Report: Lakers signing Wesley Matthews

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Lakers could use another shooting guard with Danny Green traded to the Thunder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hitting unrestricted free agency.

Enter Wesley Matthews.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Wes Matthews is signing a one-year, $3.6M deal with the LA Lakers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. https://t.co/fYHthoXFjE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 20, 2020

A $3.6 million salary would fit into the bi-annual exception ($3,623,000). However, using the bi-annual exception would hard-cap the Lakers.

The Lakers could also sign Matthews through the taxpayer mid-level exception ($5,718,000), which would allow them to build a higher payroll absent hard-cap restrictions. For reference, though: The remaining portion of the taxpayer mid-level exception would be less than the minimum for anyone with at least seven years experience.

So, it seems most likely the Lakers will pay Matthews with the bi-annual exception and use the non-taxpayer mid-level exception ($9,258,000) on other free agents. But the Lakers could always wait to decide the mechanism for officially signing Matthews until they have more information.

Accepting a hard cap could make it more difficult to re-sign Caldwell Pope. But Matthews would be a solid cheaper replacement. Though he has decline risk at age 34, he played well for Milwaukee last season. Mathews is a good perimeter defender and capable 3-point shooter.

This is a key loss for the Bucks. Their planned replacement at shooting guard – Bogdan Bogdanovic – is no longer coming.