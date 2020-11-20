Report: Heat re-signing Goran Dragic, Meyers Leonard

By Dan FeldmanNov 20, 2020, 6:19 PM EST
Heat center Meyers Leonard and guard Goran Dragic
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
The Heat have big plans for 2021 free agency. They also want to remain competitive after their run to the 2020 NBA Finals.

The perfect compromise solution: Re-signing players like Goran Dragic and Meyers Leonard for only one guaranteed season.

Dragic:

The Heat’s starting point guard, Dragic showed impressive zip in the bubble before getting hurt. That earned him such a high salary at age 34.

Leonard was Miami’s starting center throughout the regular season then lost his rotation spot in the playoffs. A $9 million salary for him next season is surprisingly high, but it costs only Heat owner Micky Arison real dollars. The opportunity cost in team-building is negligible. In fact, Leonard could prove more useful in a trade with this bigger contract.

By going this route rather than opening cap space, Miami has even more reason to re-sign Jae Crowder to a similar deal with only one year guaranteed.