Report: Heat re-signing Goran Dragic, Meyers Leonard

The Heat have big plans for 2021 free agency. They also want to remain competitive after their run to the 2020 NBA Finals.
The perfect compromise solution: Re-signing players like Goran Dragic and Meyers Leonard for only one guaranteed season.
Dragic:
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨I'm glad that I can announce that I'm staying with my #HeatNationFamily 📝❤️🏀🔥 @MiamiHEAT
Let’s finish the job we started!!!😤💪#LetsGoHeatnation #heatnation #heatfamily #305 pic.twitter.com/ltV769phXF
— Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) November 20, 2020
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Free agent Goran Dragic has agreed to a two-year, $37.4M deal to re-sign with the Miami Heat, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 20, 2020
Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press:
Goran Dragic announces that he's back with the Miami Heat. Source tells AP it is a two-year deal, the second year is at the Heat option.
— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) November 20, 2020
Meyers Leonard tells The Associated Press that he intends to re-sign with the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat. Source tells AP it is a two-year deal, the second year being a team option.
— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) November 20, 2020
Terms on Dragic: starting around $18 million, AP is told.
Terms on Leonard: starting around $9 million, AP is told.
— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) November 20, 2020
The Heat’s starting point guard, Dragic showed impressive zip in the bubble before getting hurt. That earned him such a high salary at age 34.
Leonard was Miami’s starting center throughout the regular season then lost his rotation spot in the playoffs. A $9 million salary for him next season is surprisingly high, but it costs only Heat owner Micky Arison real dollars. The opportunity cost in team-building is negligible. In fact, Leonard could prove more useful in a trade with this bigger contract.
By going this route rather than opening cap space, Miami has even more reason to re-sign Jae Crowder to a similar deal with only one year guaranteed.