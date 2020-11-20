Report: Hawks signing Danilo Gallinari to three-year, $61.5M contract

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Hawks reportedly told Trae Young they’d get him help.

The help: Danilo Gallinari.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Free agent F Danilo Gallinari is finalizing a three-year, $61.5M contract with the Atlanta Hawks, his agent Michael Tellem of CAA Sports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020

Gallinari will boost Atlanta, mostly offensively. He’s a talented scoring forward with deep shooting range. Defensively, where the Hawks have the most room to improve? Gallinari is not hte answer. He also has a troubling injury history and is now 32.

But Young is good enough to win now, and his supporting cast needed an upgrade. The Hawks have plenty of cap space and could pay big to ensure getting the player they wanted rather than necessarily the very best value. This signing makes sense.

The Hawks have plenty of bigs – Clint Capela at center plus John Collins and Onyeka Okongwu, both of whom can play power forward and center. But there will be fewer power forward minutes available with Gallinari in Atlanta. Trade watch continues with Collins.