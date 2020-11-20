Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dwight Howard tweeted that he’d return to the Lakers – “I’m staying right where I belong. Laker nation I love y’all. Purple and gold never gets old” – then deleted the tweet.

Now, he’s headed to the 76ers.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Free agent Dwight Howard has agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, his agent Charles Briscoe tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

Howard returned to the Lakers, endeared himself to Lakers fans and even helped the Lakers win a championship. Against all odds, it seemed his reputation in Los Angeles would be reversed after his 2013 exit left a bitter taste.

And now he leaves like this.

If Howard had merely signed with the 76ers, there would have been no resentment. He was a minor cog on the Lakers, splitting minutes with Anthony Davis and JaVale McGee at center. Howard could have a bigger role in Philadelphia as Joel Embiid‘s primary backup (a role opened by Al Horford getting traded to the Thunder). But by posting that message – “right where I belong” – then reneging, Howard sets himself up for more scorn. At least it’ll help that, at this point, people just laugh at Howard rather than loathe him.

Daryl Morey isn’t laughing at Howard, though. The executive has now twice lured Howard from the Lakers – to the Rockets in 2013 and 76ers in 2020.