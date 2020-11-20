Pistons choose not to extend qualifying offer to Thon Maker, who becomes free agent

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Add Thon Maker to the list of available players when free agency opens on Friday at 6 p.m. eastern.

Detroit chose not to extend a qualifying offer to the center, making him a free agent.

The Detroit Pistons aren't extending a qualifying offer to Thon Maker and he'll become an unrestricted free agent, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020

Detroit gave Maker a chance. The Pistons traded for Maker as part of a three-team deal with the Pelicans and Bucks, where Detroit gave up their own frustrating lottery pick in Stanley Johnson. Maker played in 60 games for Detroit last season, started 12, but he was inconsistent both as a three-point shooter and defensively, and he is still thin and gets pushed around inside.

With this move, the Pistons free up a little money, $4.8 million, as they head into free agency. Their primary goal this offseason is to re-sign center Christian Wood, although he has a lot of suitors and the unrestricted free agent may bolt Detroit.

Maker will try to land with another team, likely on a minimum contract.