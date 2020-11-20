New baby giraffe at Memphis Zoo named Ja Raffe in honor of Ja Morant

Memphis has a keeper in Rookie of the Year Ja Morant.
The Memphis Zoo now has a keeper in its new baby giraffe, which they named Ja Raffe after the Grizzlies star.
LOOK AT JA RAFFE.
📷: @MemphisZoo pic.twitter.com/gZ2jyygHF5
— Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) November 19, 2020
Morant is down with this and went and visited his namesake.
“Ja”raffe was born a legend ‼️🦒
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) November 19, 2020
The Link Up. @JaMorant x Ja-Raffe pic.twitter.com/1SW44eSI8e
— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 20, 2020
Grizzlies star Ja Morant meets @memphiszoo new giraffe calf Ja Raffe. @dailymemphian @memgrizz pic.twitter.com/K2NSVANrkJ
— Mark Weber (@markweberphoto) November 20, 2020
Morant also fed the tigers while he was at the zoo, because why wouldn’t he?
12 can’t leave the @MemphisZoo without a bounce pass to a Tiger. pic.twitter.com/VG5DUcxF8r
— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 20, 2020
I have no additional commentary here. One of my personal credos is if I can get a baby giraffe picture into an NBA site, I will do it. So here you go.