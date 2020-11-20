New baby giraffe at Memphis Zoo named Ja Raffe in honor of Ja Morant

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Memphis has a keeper in Rookie of the Year Ja Morant.

The Memphis Zoo now has a keeper in its new baby giraffe, which they named Ja Raffe after the Grizzlies star.

Morant is down with this and went and visited his namesake.

“Ja”raffe was born a legend ‼️🦒 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) November 19, 2020

Morant also fed the tigers while he was at the zoo, because why wouldn’t he?

12 can’t leave the @MemphisZoo without a bounce pass to a Tiger. pic.twitter.com/VG5DUcxF8r — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 20, 2020

I have no additional commentary here. One of my personal credos is if I can get a baby giraffe picture into an NBA site, I will do it. So here you go.