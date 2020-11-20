New baby giraffe at Memphis Zoo named Ja Raffe in honor of Ja Morant

By Kurt HelinNov 20, 2020, 3:00 PM EST
Memphis has a keeper in Rookie of the Year Ja Morant.

The Memphis Zoo now has a keeper in its new baby giraffe, which they named Ja Raffe after the Grizzlies star.

Morant is down with this and went and visited his namesake.

Morant also fed the tigers while he was at the zoo, because why wouldn’t he?

I have no additional commentary here. One of my personal credos is if I can get a baby giraffe picture into an NBA site, I will do it. So here you go.