Dwight Howard will re-sign with the Lakers, according to Dwight Howard.

But apparently the reporter didn’t have reliable sources.

David Aldridge of The Athletic.

I don’t know. This was on Dwight’s Twitter page five minutes ago, and is not now. Make of it what you will: pic.twitter.com/WqQw7PaOxF — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) November 21, 2020

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Update: Dwight Howard continues to consider all of his options. No deal done. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

Dwightmare 2.0.

Apparently, Howard didn’t follow his own advice.