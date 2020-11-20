Anthony Davis will reportedly take time to re-sign with Lakers

Anthony Davis will re-sign with the Lakers for a max contract (of a to be determined length).

Just don’t expect him to do it right when free agency opens today (Friday) at 6 p.m. Eastern. No doubt Lakers GM Rob Pelinka will reach out and put an offer on the table the minute free agency opens, but Davis will take his time, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Klutch Sports CEO and Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, will be in contact with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka after 6 p.m. Friday, sources said, but Davis plans to wait minimally through Thanksgiving as he considers his options on the length and structure of maximum contract deals.

The Lakers will offer Davis whatever contract length he wants. His next year’s salary will start at $32.7 million, and there will be 8% raises each season — both the maximum allowed under the CBA — but it will be up to Davis and Paul how long a deal he accepts.

Most people around the league expect Davis to sign a 2+1 deal — a three-year contract with a player option the third year, worth a total of $106 million. The reason is that after two years Davis will have 10 years of service in the NBA, allowing him to re-sign for 35% of the salary cap, not 30%. Plus, in two years Davis will have a better grasp of LeBron James‘ future plans and what direction the Lakers will want to take the team at that point.

Davis could also sign a 1+1 contract for $68 million, lining his timing up with LeBron.

Davis is going to take his time and think through his options, but he is coming back to the championship Lakers to defend their title.