Report: Warriors star Klay Thompson out for season with torn Achilles

Klay Thompson‘s leg injury is as significant as feared.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Source: Golden State’s Klay Thompson has suffered a season-ending Achilles tear. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020

This is devastating for both the Warriors and Thompson, who just returned to the court after missing last season with a torn ACL.

Golden State had championship aspirations with Stephen Curry and Thompson returning from injury and Draymond Green becoming more engaged as the team returned to winning. No. 2 pick James Wiseman filled an immediate need at center.

The Warriors can’t tank again. Curry and Green are too good. They’re also too old – Curry 32, Green 30 – to waste another year of their primes.

But it’ll be difficult to advance deep in the playoffs without Thompson, a premier 3-and-D shooting guard.

Golden State can seek a replacement wing with the the Andre Iguodala trade exception ($17,185,185) and/or taxpayer mid-level exception ($5,718,000). Potential trade-exception candidates:

Adding another high-priced player would be expensive with the Warriors already into the luxury tax. But accepting a lower ceiling on a team that already has Curry and Green would be downright depressing.

Thompson has $157,161,600 and four years remaining on his contract. So, he has financial security.

But that deal also causes some uncomfortable long-term planning for Golden State. Once the 30-year-old Thompson recovers from this injury, how well will he play after two full seasons off and his body put through so much?