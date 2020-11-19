Report: Nuggets likely to sign Argentinian point guard Facundo Campazzo

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Watch the Olympics, and Facundo Campazzo makes an impression. Though just 5-foot-11 and not explosively athletic, the Argentinian point guard just makes winning (and agitating) plays all over the court. If you’re rooting for him, his basketball intelligence, energy and competitiveness shine. If you’re rooting against him, he’s an absolute pest.

The 29-year-old has openly talked about coming to the NBA, and the Nuggets look like his most likely next team.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

The Nuggets are clear frontrunners to sign Real Madrid and Argentina PG Facundo Campazzo based on all the latest indications from Europe Campazzo is scheduled to play in a EuroLeague game Friday but has maintained for months he is coming to the NBA as soon as the market opens — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 19, 2020

This sounds like it could be one of those pre-negotiated deals. With Campazzo coming from Real Madrid in Spain rather than another NBA team, that probably won’t make any waves.

Campazzo doesn’t really fit a need for the Nuggets. They already have Jamal Murray and the underrated Monte Morris at point guard. Denver also got R.J. Hampton with the No. 24 pick in last night’s draft.

The NBA will be a new challenge for Campazzo. His height and athletic shortcomings could be difficult to overcome.

But he has made strong impacts against Team USA. He could find his way into Denver’s rotation.