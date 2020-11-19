NBA players react to news of Klay Thompson’s torn Achilles

By Kurt HelinNov 19, 2020, 7:01 PM EST
The news that Klay Thompson tore his Achilles and is out for the season felt like a punch to the gut of NBA fans. It turned the Warriors from potential contenders into something less, and it sideline’s one of the game’s best players for a second-straight season (he missed the last one recovering from a torn ACL).

It also hit Thompson’s peers hard, and they took to social media to send their love to the Warriors star. LeBron James sent his out before the announcement it was the Achilles.

Other players came in later.

Finally, the Warriors GM Bob Myers had this to say, adding that the Warriors family feels heartbroken by the news.