NBA players react to news of Klay Thompson’s torn Achilles

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The news that Klay Thompson tore his Achilles and is out for the season felt like a punch to the gut of NBA fans. It turned the Warriors from potential contenders into something less, and it sideline’s one of the game’s best players for a second-straight season (he missed the last one recovering from a torn ACL).

It also hit Thompson’s peers hard, and they took to social media to send their love to the Warriors star. LeBron James sent his out before the announcement it was the Achilles.

Praying a lot @KlayThompson is cool!! Like it’s super minor. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 18, 2020

Other players came in later.

Come on basketball gods 🙆🏼‍♂️this is not fair!!! @KlayThompson 🙏🏼 wishing you speedy recovery. — Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) November 19, 2020

Damn @KlayThompson prayers up for a healthy recovery 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Robert Covington (@Holla_At_Rob33) November 19, 2020

Bro was looking unbelievable too smh! Speedy Recovery Bro… the game needs you 🙏🏾 @KlayThompson https://t.co/VXDrHzhUIk — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) November 19, 2020

🙏🏾 for #11 .. come back even stronger bro — Ian Clark (@IanClark) November 19, 2020

Damn I hope klay can get through this. Hate to see that — Jordan McRae (@JordyMac52) November 19, 2020

Praying for @KlayThompson hoping he has a speedy recovery! Smh — Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) November 19, 2020

Finally, the Warriors GM Bob Myers had this to say, adding that the Warriors family feels heartbroken by the news.