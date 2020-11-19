Avery Bradley opts out of $5 million contract with Lakers, seeks longer deal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Avery Bradley wants security.

So Bradley, the Lakers’ starting two-guard — who opted not to play in the bubble for family reasons — has chosen not to pick up his $5 million player option for next season in the hopes of finding a longer-term deal. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley will decline his $5M player option for the 2020-21 season and become a free agent, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2020

The Lakers could offer Bradley a longer-term contract, however, the guard will have options. There are reports that Milwaukee and Golden State — a team now trying to add wing depth with Klay Thompson out for the season — are both interested. The Lakers have to decide if it is worth it — he was their best perimeter defender not named LeBron James last season — or if they can get the same value for less money from other free agents.

In addition to Bradley, both Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Rajon Rondo opted out of their Lakers’ contracts. Rondo was always going to make more money from another team, and with the trade for Dennis Schroder the Lakers don’t need him. Caldwell-Pope could become costly for the Lakers, especially with them wanting to use some or all of their mid-level exception to add a rim-protecting center and/or more depth on the wing (after trading Danny Green for Schroder).

On the bright side for the Lakers, JaVale McGee will be back.

Lakers center JaVale McGee will exercise his $4.2M player option for 2020-21 season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2020

The Lakers also have decided to move on from Quinn Cook.