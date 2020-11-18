Rumor: Chicago proposes trade of No. 4 pick, Wendell Carter to Warriors for No. 2

Nobody is sure what the Chicago Bulls — and their new front office led by Arturas Karnisovas — are going to do with the No. 4 pick in this draft. The hot rumor is they will take fast-rising Patrick Williams out of Florida State. A lot of prognosticators think they will take Deni Avdija, but there also have been rumors of Onyeka Okongwu, Isaac Okoro, and others.

Or, maybe they want to trade up to No. 2, something reported by Kevin O’Conner of The Ringer. He suggested the Bulls would offer the No. 4 pick and Wendell Carter to the Warriors to move up two spots.

Take that with a grain of salt (as you should all rumors today).

FWIW, Wendell Carter Jr. has told people he’s under impression new management values him. Normally, such details have to be taken in perspective. Nobody is untouchable on this roster. However, with new regime touting player-first organization, perhaps this carries some weight. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 18, 2020

That said, this Chicago trade is not beyond the realm of possibility. The report suggests the Bulls would trade up to get Wiseman. That would suggest Karnisovas is not sold on Lauri Markkanen (who has battled injuries his three years in Chicago), and Carter has been part of trade buzz for a while.

Or, maybe the Bulls want to take the high upside gamble of LaMelo Ball (assuming Minnesota takes Anthony Edwards No. 1).

The question is: Do the Bulls believe that Wiseman or Ball are really worth the price to move up two spots in a draft with a lot of question marks? With this being Karnisovas’ first draft and him playing this close to the vest, nobody is really sure what he will do.