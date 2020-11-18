Report: Warriors star Klay Thompson injures lower leg

By Dan FeldmanNov 18, 2020, 6:43 PM EST
Warriors star Klay Thompson
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
Warriors guard Klay Thompson just recovered from a torn ACL that caused him to miss all of last season.

Now, he has apparently suffered another leg injury.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

This is a terrifying report. Hopefully, Thompson’s injury isn’t as severe as feared.

Golden State was planning to bounce back with healthy and engaged Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Thompson. This team had championship potential (and still might, depending on the 30-year-old Thompson’s diagnosis).

Now what?

Will the Warriors be less likely to trade the No. 2 pick for immediate help? More likely? Will they be more likely to draft a guard like LaMelo Ball or Anthony Edwards?

This puts a dramatically different outlook on Golden State’s draft.

