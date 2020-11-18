Report: Warriors star Klay Thompson injures lower leg

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Warriors guard Klay Thompson just recovered from a torn ACL that caused him to miss all of last season.

Now, he has apparently suffered another leg injury.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Warriors star Klay Thompson suffered an apparent lower leg injury today and is undergoing tests to determine severity, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 18, 2020

Klay Thompson was unable to place weight on his lower leg injury leaving the gym today, sources said. Everyone is hoping for the best. https://t.co/kcxYJczNmX — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 18, 2020

This is a terrifying report. Hopefully, Thompson’s injury isn’t as severe as feared.

Golden State was planning to bounce back with healthy and engaged Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Thompson. This team had championship potential (and still might, depending on the 30-year-old Thompson’s diagnosis).

Now what?

Will the Warriors be less likely to trade the No. 2 pick for immediate help? More likely? Will they be more likely to draft a guard like LaMelo Ball or Anthony Edwards?

This puts a dramatically different outlook on Golden State’s draft.