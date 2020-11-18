Report: Thunder trading Ricky Rubio, picks to Timberwolves for No. 17 (Aleksej Pokusevski)

By Dan FeldmanNov 18, 2020, 10:00 PM EST
Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
The Timberwolves didn’t complicate their point guard situation, drafting Anthony Edwards rather than LaMelo Ball No. 1.

But Minnesota will still add another another point guard to play behind D'Angelo Russell.

The Timberwolves and Ricky Rubio, who began his NBA career in Minnesota, are reuniting.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

I wonder whether Rubio (two years, $34.8 million remaining) was valued positively or negatively in this trade. Trading the Nos. 25 and 28 picks for the No. 17 pick seems reasonable alone.

Presumably, Minnesota will send James Johnson‘s expiring $16,047,100 contract to the Thunder to match salaries.

Rubio never fit in Oklahoma City. He was just matching salary in the Chris Paul trade.

Another great trade for the Thunder, who keep trading for assets then flipping incoming players for even more assets. Aleksej Pokusevski is a HIGHLY intriguing project.