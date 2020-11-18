Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Timberwolves didn’t complicate their point guard situation, drafting Anthony Edwards rather than LaMelo Ball No. 1.

But Minnesota will still add another another point guard to play behind D'Angelo Russell.

The Timberwolves and Ricky Rubio, who began his NBA career in Minnesota, are reuniting.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Minnesota is acquiring Oklahoma City's Ricky Rubio, the 25th and 28th picks for a package that includes the No. 17 pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020

I wonder whether Rubio (two years, $34.8 million remaining) was valued positively or negatively in this trade. Trading the Nos. 25 and 28 picks for the No. 17 pick seems reasonable alone.

Presumably, Minnesota will send James Johnson‘s expiring $16,047,100 contract to the Thunder to match salaries.

Rubio never fit in Oklahoma City. He was just matching salary in the Chris Paul trade.

Another great trade for the Thunder, who keep trading for assets then flipping incoming players for even more assets. Aleksej Pokusevski is a HIGHLY intriguing project.