Report: Clippers (Luke Kennard), Nets (Landry Shamet), Pistons (Saddiq Bey) get shooters in trade

By Dan FeldmanNov 18, 2020, 10:46 PM EST
Pistons guard Luke Kennard vs. Clippers
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images
Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has projected a willingness to spend. The Clippers were limited last season after opening max cap space to sign Kawhi Leonard. But they can invest big now in a supporting cast around Leonard and Paul George.

That’s why they could upgrade from Landry Shamet to Luke Kennard.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Eligible for a contract extension this offseason, Kennard will soon become far more expensive than Shamet. But Kennard nearly (at worst) matches Shamet’s 3-point shooting prowess while definitely providing more all-around skills. Kennard probably won’t quench the Clippers’ thirst for a point guard, but he has some ball-handling and playmaking ability.

Shamet provides the Nets insurance if Joe Harris leaves in free agency. Or Brooklyn could still re-sign Harris. You can never have too many shooters – especially when complementing attention-demanding stars like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving (and James Harden?). It’s nice to secure a young quality contributor for the No. 19 pick.

Rather than pay Kennard, the Pistons prefer the team control of the No. 19 pick, which they used on Saddiq Bey. Bey is good enough to justify this trade. He joins No. 7 pick Killian Hayes and No. 16 pick Isaiah Stewart as players drafted by Detroit tonight. Taking Trevor Ariza, Rodney McGruder (due $5,192,307 next season with a $5 million unguaranteed salary the following season) and Jazz center Tony Bradley (due $3,542,060 next season) has helped the Pistons stockpile picks in this draft as Troy Weaver remakes this roster.

