Report: Bogdan Bogdanovic to enter restricted free agency, not strike deal with Bucks

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Milwaukee Bucks struck a deal with the Sacramento Kings, agreeing to a sign-and-trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic that would bring the well-rounded two guard to Wisconsin as part of arguably the best starting lineup in the NBA.

Except someone forgot to ask Bogdanovic what he wants.

Following reports earlier in the day the sign-and-trade to the Bucks was falling apart, now comes the report the deal is dead and Bogdanovic will become a restricted free agent. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN has the details.

The Kings and Milwaukee Bucks had hoped to bring Bogdanovic the framework of a sign-and-trade to negotiate a Bodanovic contract with Milwaukee on Friday, but he will move into the marketplace to find an offer sheet or seek out other sign-and-trade scenarios, sources said. https://t.co/KDlBiLcaBs — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020

This undoes a trade that would have sent Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova, and DJ Wilson to Sacramento.

This is a blow to the Bucks, who saw Bogdanovic as a great fit in their starting five. The 6’6″ Serbian wing averaged 15.1 points a game for the Kings last season (eventually taking over Buddy Hield‘s spot in the starting lineup), he can create his own shot, hit the three (37.2% last season) but also is very efficient from the midrange.

The real question for Milwaukee is what Giannis Antetokounmpo thinks of this and what his reaction is. Milwaukee is still trying to convince Antetokounmpo to sign a supermax extension with the team.

Bogdanovic likely will make starter money in the NBA, around $15 million a season. He will have plenty of suitors, but will there be any as good — and where he is as natural a fit as Milwaukee?