Report: 76ers trading Josh Richardson to Mavericks

After coaching his son Austin Rivers with the Clippers, Doc Rivers will coach his son-in-law with the 76ers.
Philadelphia is trading Josh Richardson to the Mavericks for Seth Curry, who’s married to Callie Rivers.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Dallas is acquiring Philadelphia's Josh Richardson and No. 36 pick for Seth Curry, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020
Last offseason, the 76ers built around Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons with size. This offseason, Philadelphia – far more logically – is surrounding its stars with shooting.
In addition to this deal shedding a 2019 key addition, Philadelphia is trading 2019 signee Al Horford to the Thunder for Danny Green.
Facing the luxury tax, the 76ers get cheaper by going from Richardson ($10,865,952 salary next season) to Curry ($7,834,449 salary next season). Curry at least fits well as a shooter off the bench behind Green and is locked in for a reasonable $8,207,518 and $8,496,653 the following two years
Philadelphia also drafted Tyrese Maxey No. 21 to provide backcourt depth.
Dallas gets the better overall player in Richardson. With a likely to-be-declined $11,615,328 player option for 2021-22, Richardson probably won’t interfere with the Mavericks’ 2021 plans.* If Richardson plays poorly enough to opt in, Dallas’ problems would really be compounded.
*Giannis Antetokounmpo might, though.
The Mavericks used the No. 36 pick on Tyler Bey, a highly athletic forward from Colorado.