Report: 76ers agree to trade Al Horford to Thunder for Danny Green, picks

New team president Daryl Morey had goals in Philadelphia: Add shooting on the court and get out from under the remaining years, $81 million owed Al Horford‘s (not all of that money guaranteed).

Oklahoma City has gone full Hoarders episode on first-round draft picks — they have 16 over the next six drafts.

Make that 17, because the Thunder and 76ers have agreed to a trade swapping Al Horford and picks for Danny Green, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Sixers are trading Al Horford and a first-round and second-round pick to the Thunder for Danny Green, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 18, 2020

The Sixers are sending a lightly-protected 2025 first-round pick and the 34th overall pick in tonight's draft, sources tell ESPN. The Thunder are also sending Terrance Ferguson to the Sixers with Green. https://t.co/sDCfPo4T4L — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 18, 2020

The Sixers are also sending the rights to Serbian point guard Vasilije Micic to the Thunder, sources tell ESPN. Micic, 26, is considered one of Europe's top point guards. https://t.co/NXEzcdyoTH — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 18, 2020

This trade cannot be consummated until the trade of Dennis Schroder to the Lakers is complete, for cap reasons. The deal is set, however.

Morey did well on his trade deal in Philly: He saved ownership a lot of money (and has big savings against the tax line) by moving Horford, and on the court he adds a veteran presence and solid three-point shooter (36.7% last year, and that’s below his career average) to space the floor around Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Green is also a solid perimeter defender, which also is something Doc Rivers will be able to use. All that money saved should make it easier for Philly to use their tax-payer mid-level exception on a quality rotation player, as well.

Oklahoma City is in asset-gathering mode to start a rebuild around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and this adds to the stockpile of picks. Expect Horford to be flipped for another first-rounder, if not before his season than at the deadline (or next offseason, at the latest). If the question is “how does Horford fit with these Thunder?” the answer is it doesn’t matter. It’s not about this season, or the next one. Horford may never play a day for the Thunder; even if he does, what matters is the additional picks.

Oklahoma City now has the No. 25, No. 28, and No. 34 picks in tonight’s NBA Draft.