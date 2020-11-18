Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball all took turns as the projected No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. That trio emerged as the consensus top three. The only mystery was the order.

The answers are in:

1. Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves)

2. James Wiseman (Warriors)

3. LaMelo Ball (Hornets)

Only the Timberwolves knew whom they rated the top overall prospect. But Edwards is unquestionably the best on-court fit. Ball and D'Angelo Russell are both primary ball-handlers, and their defensive fit would’ve been even worse. Wiseman is a center, and Minnesota already has Karl-Anthony Towns at the position. A shooting guard, Edwards clashes with only impending restricted free agent Malik Beasley – a much smaller concern.

Edwards is an explosive athlete with deep shooting range. There are questions about his mindset, but he has the raw talent to flourish in the NBA.

Though I’m lower than most on Wiseman, this is a great fit for him. In Golden State, he’s more likely to focus on his best skills (rebounding, screening, rolling) than venture into offensive moves that are over his head. The Warriors are also full of savvy players who can help him improve his defensive awareness. Even on a championship contender, Wiseman could contribute early in a narrow role on a team that needed a big center like him.

Ball is the worst fit on his new team. Charlotte’s strength is point guard with Devonte' Graham and Terry Rozier. But Ball was the top player on my board, and no incumbent Hornets are worth building around. Charlotte has a new, exciting identity.