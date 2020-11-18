2020 NBA Draft pick-by-pick tracker with analysis of selections, trades

Tonight’s NBA Draft is going to be a wild ride.

With no clear-cut No. 1 pick — and more than enough time for teams to delve deep into studying the process during the coronavirus hiatus — there are more questions than answers heading into the 2020 NBA Draft. There have been a few trades (the Knicks moving up in the first round) and a Niagra Falls of rumors about other deals, which could lead to a bumpy ride as picks get announced then traded. Through it all there is some real talent in this draft, the question is which teams can identify and develop those players.

Here is a breakdown of every pick, every trade — complete with analysis of how that player fits (or doesn’t) with his new surroundings.

No. 1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, 6’5″ shooting guard, Georgia. Physically strong guard who is at his best using an explosive first step to drive to the rim, creating contact, and getting up the shot — he’s going to get buckets in the NBA. He’s a freight train that is difficult to stop in transition, but he also has a pull-up jumper that is a threat in the halfcourt. That shot can be a bit streaky, his decision making needs work, and he has been a disinterested defender, but he reportedly does have a good work ethic. Not all scouts love him, but he seems a good fit next to D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns in Minnesota.



No. 2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, 7’1″ center, Memphis. He has the potential to be a very good center in the modern NBA game — he is incredibly mobile and athletic, has a 7’6″ wingspan, has the potential to be a strong rim-runner on offense who can space the floor a little, and on defense be a quality rim protector. He also needs seasons of development to get there — Wiseman is not plug-and-play — and he will have to accept that role and not try to be the next KD/Giannis/AD, facing up from 18 and taking his guy off the dribble. He will have a role with the Warriors.



No. 3. Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, 6’7″ guard, Illawarra Hawks (Australia). He has the highest ceiling of any player in this draft, but also the lowest floor of any player near the top of the draft. Ball is tall for a guard, already a gifted passer and ball handler who could become a pick-and-roll force at the NBA level, plus will help the Hornets in transition. The concerns are not just his weaknesses — poor shooting, terrible defense, needing to put in time on his playmaking decisions — but questions about his willingness to put in the work to fix those things. His performance in interviews with teams did not help that perception. But if this pick hits, Charlotte just found it’s franchise guy.



No. 4. Chicago Bulls: Patrick Williams, 6’8″ forward, Florida State. He was a late riser up draft boards and he shot all the way up to the top four. Williams has the physical tools to be one of the best players in this draft. He’s also raw and there is a lot of player development ahead of him. He is an elite athlete and has versatility as a scorer, with the ability to finish at the rim (with either hand) plus an improving jumper. He makes good decisions as a playmaker. He has potential as a top defender on and off the ball. If Billy Donovan and the Bulls can develop him this pick could look like a steal in a few years.



No. 5. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Bucks): Isaac Okoro, 6’6″ wing, Auburn. One of the top pure athletes in this draft and also the best perimeter defender in this draft — an excellent combination for the Cavaliers to add to their mix. He’s a smart player who works hard (on and off the court), he makes good decisions and that athleticism and strength lets him finish through contact at the rim. He is a poor jumpshooter — his mechanics need work — that teams will ignore off the ball in the halfcourt. Develop that shot and he could be the breakout pick of this draft.



No. 6. Atlanta Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu, 6’9″ power forward/center, USC. Could be the best big man in this draft in a few years, he has a role in the NBA because of his energy. A very strong defender who can do whatever is needed on the pick-and-roll — switch, hedge, or drop back and use his impressive bounce to block shots (he could be an elite shot blocker). Has potential on the offensive end, he’s a good ball handler and has soft hands, he’s a good passer, but his shot is inconsistent (at best) and his decision making needs work. He is bit undersized to be a starting five in the NBA, and is not a stretch four. Could develop into something special.

No. 7. Detroit Pistons: Killian Hayes, 6’5″ point guard, France. A big point guard, he showed he can be creative as the pick-and-roll ball handler playing professionally in France (with his team, Ulm, leaning on him) for a couple of seasons. Good change of speeds guard who likes the pull-up midrange jumper (if he can translate that to the NBA he becomes more valuable). Not an elite athlete at the NBA level, and he needs to be a better and more consistent defender.



No. 8. New York Knicks: Obi Toppin, 6’9″ forward, Dayton. Everyone’s favorite player to watch in college because of his ferocious dunks and ability to drain the deep three — two things that translate to the NBA. He will put on a show in the Garden. Can be a real threat as a pick setter in the NBA who can pop out to the three or roll hard to the rim and finish (he has good hands), or he can function out of the dunker’s spot. Plays hard. He’s a big liability on the defensive end, he can get pushed around by stronger players, and that may only change so much over time.



No. 9. Washington Wizards: Deni Avdija, 6’9″ wing, Maccabi Tel Aviv. Good pick who fell farther than expected to Washington. A big playmaking wing with versatility and fantastic decision making who can help run or be the passing hub of an offense. He’s played a full season at the highest levels of European basketball, teams know he can compete in the NBA. Solid defender in a team system. The concerns are his shooting — 27.7% from three last season and, more concerning, 55.6% on free throws — and he’s not an elite athlete at the NBA level. On a team with John Wall and Bradley Beal he serves as another playmaker that can help now.



No. 10. Phoenix Suns: Jalen Smith, 6’10” forward/center, Maryland. This was a lot higher than he was projected to go, he was seen as a late first/early second round pick (the Suns could have traded back and got him). Here is what caught scouts’ eyes with Smith: He’s 6’10” with a 7’1″ wingspan who shot 36.8% last season from three — he can be a modern stretch four (or five). He sets a good pick, can pop out or roll to the rim and finish (he has good hands), and he plays hard. He’s got to get stronger and he’s not a naturally fluid athlete, which could be an issue on the defensive end.



No. 11. San Antonio Spurs: Devin Vassell, 6’5″ wing, Florida State. One of the better perimeter defenders in this class, he has potential to develop into a quality 3&D player. He is a strong on-ball and team defender and plays with a high motor. Vassell also shot 41.5% from three last season. He’s not a shot creator or elite passer, but he fills a valuable role, and Gregg Popovich and the Spurs are masters of putting guys like this in positions to succeed.



12. Sacramento Kings: Tyrese Haliburton, 6’5″ guard, Iowa State. A steal this far back in the draft A big guard with impressive playmaking skills, and he may be the highest basketball IQ player in the draft. Fantastic vision and decision making in the pick-and-roll, and he uses his change of pace to throw defenders off. Not an elite athlete, which limited his playmaking in college against better defenders, and will limit him defensively at the NBA level. Still a great get to the Kings to put in the backcourt with De'Aaron Fox.



No. 13. New Orleans Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr., 6’3″ point guard, Alabama. With Jrue Holiday gone (and questions about Lonxo Ball’s future in the Big Easy), the Pelicans went with a point guard. Lewis put up numbers for the Crimson Tide – 18.5 points and 5.2 assists a game, shooting 36.6% from three — a testament to his improved shooting. He is maybe the quickest player with the ball in this draft, but that has led to some recklessness with the ball as he plays a little too fast. He needs to become a more consistent playmaker and shooter. Lewis has lot of potential as a pick-and-roll point guard, he needs time to develop.



No. 14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis): Aaron Nesmith, 6’6″ wing, Vanderbilt. Arguably the best shooter in the draft (and every year those guys end up out performing their draft position), he hit 52.2% from three last season. Nesmith knows how to come off picks and knock down the catch-and-shoot, he can shoot off the bounce, and he has a good stepback three. He’s not going to drive and create for others, he’s just going to shoot. Not a great defender, but with his 6’10” wingspan and effort he’s solid on that end and can improve.



No. 15. Orlando Magic: