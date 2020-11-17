Report: Rodney Hood declining $6M player option with Trail Blazers

By Dan FeldmanNov 17, 2020, 1:07 PM EST
Trail Blazers wing Rodney Hood and star Damian Lillard
Abbie Parr/Getty Images
Trail Blazers wing Rodney Hood tore his Achilles in December.

Which made everyone think he’d exercise his $6,003,900 player option for next season.

But…

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

This looks like a risk for Hood, a 28-year-old who is now several years and a major injury from the early promise he showed with the Jazz. But I wouldn’t be surprised if he has a new a deal lined up.

When healthy, Hood is still a good 3-point shooter with some creation ability and enough size to convince teams he’ll defend.

Portland has Hood’s Bird Rights. But Gary Trent Jr. broke out in the bubble, and Robert Covington is incoming. Hood appears likely to head elsewhere.