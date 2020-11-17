Report: Rodney Hood declining $6M player option with Trail Blazers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trail Blazers wing Rodney Hood tore his Achilles in December.

Which made everyone think he’d exercise his $6,003,900 player option for next season.

But…

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Portland Trail Blazers F Rodney Hood is declining his $6M player option and becoming a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Hood’s had nearly a full year to recover from a torn Achilles injury and can play right away with a new team. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 17, 2020

This looks like a risk for Hood, a 28-year-old who is now several years and a major injury from the early promise he showed with the Jazz. But I wouldn’t be surprised if he has a new a deal lined up.

When healthy, Hood is still a good 3-point shooter with some creation ability and enough size to convince teams he’ll defend.

Portland has Hood’s Bird Rights. But Gary Trent Jr. broke out in the bubble, and Robert Covington is incoming. Hood appears likely to head elsewhere.