Report: Atlanta in talks to sign-and-trade for Gordon Hayward

When it was reported Boston and Gordon Hayward had extended the deadline for Hayward to decide whether to pick up his $34.2 million player option, it was a clear sign something was in the works.

That something appears to be the Atlanta Hawks, who want to add Hayward in a sign-and-trade, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

The Atlanta Hawks are in play in an attempt to acquire Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward in what likely would be a sign-and-trade scenario, league sources tell Yahoo Sports… Hayward, 30, has plenty of interest, sources say.

Atlanta is looking for a secondary playmaker to pair with Trae Young, a healthy Hayward would fit the bill. It’s the health part that is the risk.

Boston likely does not get a lot back in this sign-and-trade, the Hawks are not interested in throwing their No. 6 pick in this draft into the mix, according to sources. If Atlanta doesn’t think new center Clint Capela can play next to John Collins they could offer Collins in the trade, but as Collin and Capela have yet to play a minute together it may be too early to give up on them. If Hayward opted out in Boston, Atlanta has the cap room to sign Hayward outright, so Boston doesn’t have much leverage. With a sign-and-trade, the Celtics could get something, but not a big haul.

Other teams have been rumored to be in the mix for Hayward as well (leaking this about Atlanta could be to leverage another team).

Whether it is in Atlanta or elsewhere (Indiana has long been rumored), don’t expect Hayward to be in Celtics’ green next season.

(As an aside, don’t put much stock in the rumors Danny Ainge and Boston are planning to make a run at James Harden.)