James Harden reportedly wants the Rockets to trade him to the Nets.

Or to the 76ers.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Rockets star James Harden wants to be on a contender elsewhere, and Brooklyn and Philadelphia are believed to be his top desired trade destinations, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Houston is fully comfortable keeping Harden and Russell Westbrook into the season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2020

Maybe new 76ers general manager Daryl Morey can make his Harden-trade fantasy into a reality. In Ben Simmons, Philadelphia has an asset more valuable than anything Brooklyn could offer. Like the Nets, the 76ers have all their future-year first-round picks. Harden would also be an easier fit with Joel Embiid than with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The Rockets hold some leverage with Harden locked up two more seasons.

But how comfortable are Harden and Russell Westbrook (who also reportedly requested a trade) remaining in Houston? If they agitate for trades, they could cause an even bigger mess. The Rockets might be forced to deal their stars.

So, Morey could use some help from Harden in getting the superstar to Philadelphia. But Morey and Harden have worked well together before.