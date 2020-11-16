DeMar DeRozan was reportedly unhappy with the Spurs.
But no so unhappy that he’d decline his $27,739,975 player option.
Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:
San Antonio Spurs star DeMar DeRozan has informed the franchise that he is opting into his $27.7 million player option for the 2020-21 season, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 16, 2020
The idea DeRozan would opt out if San Antonio didn’t extend him? That was an obvious bluff.
DeRozan is a good player whose shot creation lifts his team’s floor. But he’s not much of a 3-point shooter or defender, making him a tricky fit in many situations – especially good teams.
Maybe the Spurs will look to trade DeRozan, 30, before he hits 2021 unrestricted free agency. But with his high salary and on-court limitations, suitors will be limited.