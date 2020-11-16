Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

DeMar DeRozan was reportedly unhappy with the Spurs.

But no so unhappy that he’d decline his $27,739,975 player option.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

San Antonio Spurs star DeMar DeRozan has informed the franchise that he is opting into his $27.7 million player option for the 2020-21 season, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 16, 2020

The idea DeRozan would opt out if San Antonio didn’t extend him? That was an obvious bluff.

DeRozan is a good player whose shot creation lifts his team’s floor. But he’s not much of a 3-point shooter or defender, making him a tricky fit in many situations – especially good teams.

Maybe the Spurs will look to trade DeRozan, 30, before he hits 2021 unrestricted free agency. But with his high salary and on-court limitations, suitors will be limited.