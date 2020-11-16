PBT Podcast: 2020 NBA Mock Draft (and some James Harden talk)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s a draft with far more questions than answers:

LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman, or Anthony Edwards for the top pick? Does someone trade up to snag Wiseman?

What do the Bulls do at No. 4? The Hawks at 6?

How high does fast-riser Patrick Williams go? Should he be a fast riser? Does a potentially strong player like Isaac Okoro or Onyeka Okongwu slide down the board and make some team very happy?

The 2020 NBA Draft has a lot of talent, not a lot of star-level talent, leading to all the questions. Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman break it all down. They also digest the latest James Harden rumors.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.