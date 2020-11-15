Report: High interest in Jrue Holiday trade, price includes top-10 pick

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jrue Holiday could help a lot of contending teams — he can play either guard position, is strong either on or off the ball, quality defender, great in the locker room — but the Pelicans are not giving him away in a trade.

The price includes a top-10 pick in this draft, reports Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.

Jrue Holiday continues to generate significant league-wide interest, with several teams attempting to get into the top-ten to acquire a pick needed to deal for Holiday. Several team execs say the Nuggets, armed with young talent to trade, are a strong threat. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) November 15, 2020

Denver looking to move up in the draft has been a rumor bounding around the league for a while, this is a team looking to make a move up to contender status now. The Nuggets have the No. 22 pick plus good young players such as Torrey Craig or Monte Morris to sweeten the deal (and other players to match the salary).

Portland has been linked to Holiday (with CJ McCollum possibly headed to the Big Easy). Brooklyn has been tied to Holiday, although if the James Harden rumors come true it would put the Nets out of the running. There also have been reports of Boston looking to move up into the top 10 to flip that pick (or not). Those teams are not alone, others are looking to get in on a Holiday trade.

The NBA’s trade moratorium opens Monday at noon Eastern. If the Pelicans want a top-10 pick as part of the package, the trade needs to be done by Wednesday night.