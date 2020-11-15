Cleveland’s Kevin Porter Jr. arrested on weapons charges

Cleveland Cavaliers second-year swingman Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested in Mahoning County early Sunday morning on a charge of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.
According to Cleveland.com, the Ohio State Highway Patrol pulled Porter over near Canfield (about 90 minutes outside Cleveland). There was a loaded firearm in the car, a violation of gun laws in the county. Porter was arrested and charged with “improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle [and] transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle accessible to the operator or any passenger without leaving the vehicle.”
Porter was released on a $4,000 bond.
“We are aware of the situation involving Kevin Porter Jr. and are in the process of gathering information,” the Cavaliers said in a statement. “We have spoken with Kevin and will continue to address this privately with him as the related process evolves.”
Cleveland paid to move up to take Porter Jr. with the No. 30 pick in last year’s draft, and a strong rookie season positioned him as part of the future for the Cavaliers. He averaged 10 points a game and worked his way into the starting lineup, when he could remember to put his jersey on, anyway.