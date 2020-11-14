NBA preseason: 3-4 games per team between Dec. 11-19

NBA teams want details on the upcoming season from the league, and now one has slipped out: Plans for the preseason.
Teams will play three or four games between Dec. 11 and 19, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Sources: The NBA is targeting Dec. 11-19 for 2020-21 preseason and teams have the option of requesting three or four games. Each team must host at least one home game.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 14, 2020
It makes sense to mandate teams to host a game to work out the kinks in their game-night protocols (which teams are still waiting to hear the details on).
Almost certainly, these games will be played against teams closest to each other — the Florida teams play each other, same with the New York teams or Los Angeles teams — to limit travel.
The NBA league office is still working on the season schedule, which will also see a reduction in travel.