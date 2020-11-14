NBA preseason: 3-4 games per team between Dec. 11-19

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NBA teams want details on the upcoming season from the league, and now one has slipped out: Plans for the preseason.

Teams will play three or four games between Dec. 11 and 19, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Sources: The NBA is targeting Dec. 11-19 for 2020-21 preseason and teams have the option of requesting three or four games. Each team must host at least one home game. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 14, 2020

It makes sense to mandate teams to host a game to work out the kinks in their game-night protocols (which teams are still waiting to hear the details on).

Almost certainly, these games will be played against teams closest to each other — the Florida teams play each other, same with the New York teams or Los Angeles teams — to limit travel.

The NBA league office is still working on the season schedule, which will also see a reduction in travel.