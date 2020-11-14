Eleven-year NBA veteran Kosta Koufos seeks NBA return

After 11 NBA seasons, last offseason Kosta Koufos decided to sign with CSKA Moscow. It was reportedly a $3 million deal, which is more than the NBA veteran minimum, which is what he would have made sticking around the NBA.

Now Koufos is looking for an NBA return, something reported by Chris Fedor of cleveland.com.

Returning from Russia, Koufos has been training in Canton alongside former high school teammate Errick McCollum and Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum from time to time. With NBA free agency set to open in about a week, sources say multiple teams have reached out to Koufos’ agent about his plans.

Kosta Koufos may find a spot as a backup for the league minimum in the NBA. However, he struggled to fit in with an up-tempo Sacramento team two seasons ago, then played a limited role last season in Russia. Coaches like veterans and GMs may lean more on them with the short turnaround this offseason, but teams may want to see Koufos in action before committing for the season.

Expect him to be in some team’s camp heading into next season