Rumor: Boston looking to trade up to draft Isaac Okoro

We know Danny Ainge and Boston are pitching the idea of trading the team’s three first-round picks — 14, 26, and 30 — to move up higher in the 2020 NBA Draft. To what end? There are rumors they want to use that higher pick as a lynchpin in a Jrue Holiday trade, or to draft Onyeka Okongwu as their big man of the future.

Or, maybe Boston wants to land Auburn wing Isaac Okoro, something Sean Deveney of Heavy.com reported.

The @celtics have long had eyes for Isaac Okoro, league sources told me. If they do move up in next week's draft, he's the likely target. @Suns also said to like Tyrell Terry. Is No. 10 a stretch? More from the @HeavySan mock draft:https://t.co/yH1bJt7UVo — Sean Deveney (@SeanDeveney) November 13, 2020

Okoro will likely be drafted somewhere between fourth and eighth, but some scouts see him as a breakout player from this draft (sources I highly trust among them). Okoro is a 6’6″ wing out of Auburn and one of the best pure athletes in this draft. He likely is the best perimeter defender in this draft and able to guard multiple positions, plus he sees the game well and reportedly has a strong worth ethic. He needs more experience, and he’s got a poor jump shot that will take a lot of work (scaring teams who think he could be another version of Michael Kidd-Gilchrist). Fix that shot and you have an excellent two-way wing.

Athletic and hardworking has been the Boston type under Danny Ainge, so Okoro may be a target. But Okongwu and Holiday fit that mold as well. And there are others.

There is a lot of smoke around teams trading up or down in this draft, but we will have to wait until next Wednesday to see if there is any fire.