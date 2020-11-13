Report: LaMelo Ball works out for Warriors, Hornets, Pistons

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

So much for my theory LaMelo Ball‘s workout with the Timberwolves was just so both sides could get comfortable with each other ahead of Minnesota picking him No. 1.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

Projected No. 1 overall pick LaMelo Ball conducted an individual workout in front of head coaches and executives for the Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons on Thursday in Southern California, sources told ESPN.

The Timberwolves could still pick Ball No. 1. I wouldn’t be surprised one bit if they did.

But this supports the notion Ball’s draft stock is slipping. These workouts could be a late attempt to stem the slide. If he were comfortable with his standing among teams, he could just stay home.

The Warriors have the No. 2 pick, and the Hornets have the No. 3 pick. The Pistons have the No. 7 pick, but they – along with the Bulls and Thunder – are rumored to be interested in trading up for Ball.

Ball will still go very high in the draft. But he’s proceeding as if No. 1 isn’t a certainty.