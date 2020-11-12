Report: Tim Duncan stepping down as Spurs assistant coach

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

When the Spurs hired Tim Duncan as assistant coach, Gregg Popovich said, “It is only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan’s assistant, that he returns the favor.”

Now, those jokes are ending.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

The Spurs' Tim Duncan is stepping away from full-time coaching after spending last season on the bench on Gregg Popovich's staff, @NYTSports has learned — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 11, 2020

San Antonio's internal belief was always a one-year stint on the bench for Duncan, who is expected to return to his previous post-retirement role in which he made frequent appearances at the team's practice facility to provide various Spurs with player development assistance — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 11, 2020

Some former players – especially stars – realize coaching isn’t for them. It’s a time-consuming grind. Many players prefer to enjoy retirement.

The writing was on the wall with Duncan when he didn’t join the Spurs in the bubble, instead staying back with injured LaMarcus Aldridge. Perhaps, Duncan will find other ways to contribute to the organization that are less burdensome than assistant coaching.

He has other things on his agenda – like getting inducted into the Hall of Fame.