Report: Tim Duncan stepping down as Spurs assistant coach

By Dan FeldmanNov 12, 2020, 11:00 AM EST
Tim Duncan and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
When the Spurs hired Tim Duncan as assistant coach, Gregg Popovich said, “It is only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan’s assistant, that he returns the favor.”

Now, those jokes are ending.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

Some former players – especially stars – realize coaching isn’t for them. It’s a time-consuming grind. Many players prefer to enjoy retirement.

The writing was on the wall with Duncan when he didn’t join the Spurs in the bubble, instead staying back with injured LaMarcus Aldridge. Perhaps, Duncan will find other ways to contribute to the organization that are less burdensome than assistant coaching.

He has other things on his agenda – like getting inducted into the Hall of Fame.

