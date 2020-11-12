Report: Mike Conley declining early termination option on Jazz contract

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jazz point guard Mike Conley could earn $34,502,132 next season or –

Never mind. Of course, he’s taking the money.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Yahoo Sources: Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. will bypass free-agency next week by not exercising “early termination option” on his $34.5 million salary for the 2020-21 season. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 12, 2020

Conley had an underwhelming first season in Utah. That nixed any though of 33-year-old Conley exercising his early termination to re-sign on a multi-year deal that has a lower salary next season but more total compensation. There’s just too much uncertainty about Conley’s arc to invest in him long-term.

The Jazz can hope Conley performs better next year. He improved his chemistry with his new teammates, especially Rudy Gobert, as last season progressed.

Conley can feel more certain in his outlook. He secured the bag four years ago and is still collecting.