Report: Mike Conley declining early termination option on Jazz contract

By Dan FeldmanNov 12, 2020, 7:00 PM EST
Jazz guard Mike Conley
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
Jazz point guard Mike Conley could earn $34,502,132 next season or –

Never mind. Of course, he’s taking the money.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Conley had an underwhelming first season in Utah. That nixed any though of 33-year-old Conley exercising his early termination to re-sign on a multi-year deal that has a lower salary next season but more total compensation. There’s just too much uncertainty about Conley’s arc to invest in him long-term.

The Jazz can hope Conley performs better next year. He improved his chemistry with his new teammates, especially Rudy Gobert, as last season progressed.

Conley can feel more certain in his outlook. He secured the bag four years ago and is still collecting.

