Report: Hornets could trade for Rockets star Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook requested a trade from the Rockets.

But who wants the 32-year-old who’s facing health concerns and is due $132,932,520 over the next three years?

Maybe the Hornets.

Shams Charania of Stadium:

The Hornets have emerged as a potential suitor for Rockets All-Star Russell Westbrook, sources tell our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/8hineXP3AN — Stadium (@Stadium) November 12, 2020

Charlotte is open to taking bad contracts with draft picks attached. Is is the plan to get sweeteners from Houston?

The Hornets project to have about $19 million in cap space plus Nicolas Batum‘s ($27,130,434) and Cody Zeller‘s ($15,415,730) big expiring contracts. Charlotte can definitely offer salary relief.

But the Rockets are still ostensibly trying to contend around James Harden. How would dumping Westbrook with positive assets go over?

Maybe the Hornets actually value Westbrook. Though point guard is their strongest position with Terry Rozier and Devonte' Graham, one of them could depart in the trade. Westbrook would provide a jolt to a stuck-at-the-bottom team. He could definitely take command on the court in Charlotte. There’s also a branding connection between Westbrook and Hornets owner Michael Jordan.