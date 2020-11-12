Potential No. 1 pick LaMelo Ball works out for Timberwolves

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LaMelo Ball has reportedly struggled in interviews.

But a workout?

Ball apparently passed his first with a team – the Timberwolves, who hold the No. 1 pick.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

Projected No. 1 pick LaMelo Ball conducted an individual workout with the Minnesota Timberwolves, owners of the top selection in the upcoming NBA draft, on Wednesday in Southern California, sources told ESPN. It was the first private workout Ball granted an NBA team.

A source said Ball shot the ball well and had no issues getting through the workout.

This feels like a culmination of the pre-draft process, Ball and Minnesota realizing he’s the likely top pick. Often, these late workouts are primarily designed for both sides to get comfortable with each other – to ensure there’s no glaring snags – ahead of an inevitable selection.

A trade could always shake up the situation. It’s also possible Ball finally decided to work out because his draft stock is slipping.

But I’d take this as even more evidence the Timberwolves will draft Ball No. 1 overall.