PBT Podcast: Shaq, Kobe, Phil and a Laker dynasty with Jeff Pearlman

Something is captivating about the three-peat Lakers of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant — the way they feuded, the way they won, and ultimately the way they came apart.

One of the best sportswriters alive today, Jeff Pearlman, joins the NBC ProBasketballTalk Podcast to talk about the Shaq and Kobe team and his new book, “Three-Ring Circus: Kobe, Shaq, Phil, and the Crazy Years of the Lakers Dynasty” (now available wherever books are sold).

We delve into the team and discuss how Kobe’s and Shaq’s attitudes about how to approach life impacted their rocky relationship, the rough early years they were together, Phil Jackson’s role, and ultimately how it all came apart. Pearlman provides fantastic insights and fascinating stories about these legendary players and their iconic team that is now part of Lakers’ lore.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.