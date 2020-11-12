Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Victor Oladipo is reportedly looking to leave the Pacers this offseason. Asked about the rumor, he didn’t deny it.

In fact, he has apparently been dropping hints for a while.

J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star:

It happened vs. the Toronto Raptors. It happened vs. the Miami Heat. It happened vs. the New York Knicks. “Can I come play with y’all?” Or some iteration of that puzzling statement. That’s what Victor Oladipo said — in front of Indiana Pacers teammates — increasing the agitation with the star guard in the locker room, three league sources with direct knowledge of the situation told IndyStar.

Though he changed his mind (after his salary came into dispute), Oladipo showed he wasn’t completely devoted to the Pacers when he decided to sit out the bubble.

Oladipo is headed toward 2021 unrestricted free agency. Sure, everyone would like more information with Oladipo coming off major injury. But Indiana must determine how to handle him soon.

Money could fix the problem. Oladipo is eligible for a contract extension.

Otherwise, the Pacers face peril. Oladipo could disrupt chemistry next season. He could leave in free agency for no return afterward.

Something has to give.