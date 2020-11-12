Pacers’ Victor Oladipo reportedly asked opponents: Can I come play with y’all?

By Dan FeldmanNov 12, 2020, 3:00 PM EST
Victor Oladipo vs. Knicks
Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Victor Oladipo is reportedly looking to leave the Pacers this offseason. Asked about the rumor, he didn’t deny it.

In fact, he has apparently been dropping hints for a while.

J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star:

It happened vs. the Toronto Raptors. It happened vs. the Miami Heat. It happened vs. the New York Knicks.

“Can I come play with y’all?” Or some iteration of that puzzling statement.

That’s what Victor Oladipo said — in front of Indiana Pacers teammates — increasing the agitation with the star guard in the locker room, three league sources with direct knowledge of the situation told IndyStar.

Though he changed his mind (after his salary came into dispute), Oladipo showed he wasn’t completely devoted to the Pacers when he decided to sit out the bubble.

Oladipo is headed toward 2021 unrestricted free agency. Sure, everyone would like more information with Oladipo coming off major injury. But Indiana must determine how to handle him soon.

Money could fix the problem. Oladipo is eligible for a contract extension.

Otherwise, the Pacers face peril. Oladipo could disrupt chemistry next season. He could leave in free agency for no return afterward.

Something has to give.

More on the Pacers

Report: Indiana Pacers will not buy out T.J. McConnell
NBA Arena voting centers were in the heart of Atlanta, Detroit, other cities
Victor Oladipo in Knicks-Pacers game
Report: Teams want to see Victor Oladipo play before trading for him