Russell Westbrook requested a trade from the Rockets.

Why?

The Athletic:

Westbrook has informed team officials that he has been uneasy about the team’s accountability and culture, and wants to join a team where he can have a role similar to his prior, floor-general role in Oklahoma City.

Does Westbrook want more or less accountability?

The joke just writes itself. Westbrook could do nearly whatever he wanted with the Thunder. He faced little accountability. That said, his tenacity and drive set a tone in Oklahoma City.

In Houston, Westbrook had to defer to James Harden. Predictably, there was some on-court friction as the high-usage star guards tried to mesh.

Apparently, there were also cultural issues.

The Rockets just changed coach (from Mike D’Antoni to Stephen Silas) and general manager (from Daryl Morey to Rafael Stone). Yet, Westbrook wants out before seeing how the new regime will lead.

That reflects poorly on Harden, who previously had problems with Dwight Howard and Chris Paul.