Celtics, NBA players react to death of Boston legend Tommy Heinsohn

Tommy Heinsohn was a Hall of Fame player — the 1956 Rookie of the Year, he went on to win eight titles with Boston, being named to the All-NBA team four times and an All-Star six times. After that, he went into broadcasting and became the voice of the Celtics in Boston for decades plus called national games through the 1980s.

Tommy Heinsohn died on Tuesday at the age of 86. The Celtics and the NBA world reacted to the news.

We were rookies together and friends for life. In life there are a limited number of true friends, today I lost one.

RIP Heiny. pic.twitter.com/nKJn0DqgJJ — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) November 10, 2020

Tommy Heinsohn's friends & colleagues share memories of his legacy. 💚 pic.twitter.com/LtrI7o8dzq — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) November 11, 2020

Took me forever to even tweet this. What a loss. Tommy was my first coach, he was a GREAT coach, amazing player, such a great mentor and most of all… a great friend. I will miss you, Tommy. #RIP pic.twitter.com/SshSOZwDLY — Cedric Maxwell (@cedricmaxwell81) November 11, 2020

RIP Tommy Heinsohn you were joy to listen to and learn from my heart is heavy today — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) November 10, 2020

I don’t know what to say except that Tommy didn’t love basketball. He lived it. He didn’t love the Celtics. He lived the Celtics. And all the players that wore the ☘️☘️- they were his life. Will miss you Tommy! pic.twitter.com/MR41Y0PIk5 — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) November 11, 2020

“Tommy Heinsohn’s remarkable contributions to our game bridged generations and personified the Boston Celtics for more than 60 years,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “He was synonymous with success, winning eight NBA championships in nine seasons with Boston as a player and two more as its coach, which led to his rare distinction of Hall of Fame status in both capacities. Tommy was equally renowned as an NBA broadcaster who made his mark on both the national and local stage. Celtics games will not be the same without Tommy, and he will be dearly missed by those who share his fervor for basketball. We extend our deepest sympathies to Tommy’s family, his friends and the Celtics organization.”

Boston Celtics Hall of Famer, Champion, & legend Tommy Heinsohn passed away today. I will always remember Tommy & Dick Stockton calling my Showtime Lakers & Larry's Celtics games on CBS. RIP! Cookie and I are praying for the entire Heinsohn family and all of his loved ones.🙏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 10, 2020

RIP to the legend Tommy Heinsohn. Whether watching on TV, or playing in Boston, you always felt his presence! — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) November 10, 2020