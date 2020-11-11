Celtics, NBA players react to death of Boston legend Tommy Heinsohn

By Kurt HelinNov 11, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
Tommy Heinsohn was a Hall of Fame player — the 1956 Rookie of the Year, he went on to win eight titles with Boston, being named to the All-NBA team four times and an All-Star six times. After that, he went into broadcasting and became the voice of the Celtics in Boston for decades plus called national games through the 1980s.

Tommy Heinsohn died on Tuesday at the age of 86. The Celtics and the NBA world reacted to the news.

“Tommy Heinsohn’s remarkable contributions to our game bridged generations and personified the Boston Celtics for more than 60 years,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “He was synonymous with success, winning eight NBA championships in nine seasons with Boston as a player and two more as its coach, which led to his rare distinction of Hall of Fame status in both capacities.  Tommy was equally renowned as an NBA broadcaster who made his mark on both the national and local stage.  Celtics games will not be the same without Tommy, and he will be dearly missed by those who share his fervor for basketball.  We extend our deepest sympathies to Tommy’s family, his friends and the Celtics organization.”