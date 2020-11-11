Atlanta Hawks open to trading No. 6 pick, possibly in Jrue Holiday deal

The Atlanta Hawks want to add solid veterans around Trae Young and their inexperienced core, with ownership wanting to see a push into the playoffs. Meanwhile, in draft circles, Florida State forward Patrick Williams is rocketing up boards and is not expected to last past the Pistons at No. 7.

Which has led to a number of teams calling Atlanta about the No. 6 pick, according to multiple reports.

Sources: The Timberwolves are attempting to acquire a second lottery pick. They’ve had talks with the Hawks for #6. A possible deal could include Jarrett Culver and #17. A number of teams are interested in Atlanta’s #6 pick—the Pelicans and Celtics being among them, sources say. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 11, 2020

As @KevinOConnorNBA noted, several teams are talking trades with Atlanta for #6. Something I have heard is that the Hawks are ok with moving back and potentially clearing a bit more salary cap space. Atlanta is looking to add veterans this offseason to bolster their young core. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 11, 2020

Among the teams kicking the tires on an Atlanta trade are the New Orleans Pelicans, who might be willing to move Jrue Holiday in a package, reports Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The Hawks have emerged as a potential trade destination for New Orleans' Jrue Holiday in multi-team trade scenarios that would involve Atlanta's No. 6 pick in next week's draft, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 11, 2020

Jrue Holiday would be a fantastic fit in Atlanta next to Young because Holiday is a strong shooter who can play with or off the ball, and he is an outstanding on-ball perimeter defender. Plus, Holiday is a pro’s pro who would be a leader in a young locker room. However, the Hawks do not look like a destination for Holiday, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

Multiple sources told me the Hawks are currently not a possible trade destination for New Orleans guard Jrue Holiday. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) November 11, 2020

While Minnesota and Golden State are open to trading out of the top two picks in the draft, interest in moving up has been lower than expected overall, sources told NBC Sports. While there is real upside in the top three prospects — LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman, and Anthony Edwards — all three have serious flaws that have teams questioning if the price of moving up is worth it.

However, teams like this draft from about six or seven on through about 20 — there are a lot of potential quality role players who need some development, players who could help a team for years at key positions. And someone in that group will break out and be a star. That’s why there is interest in the Hawks pick, maybe more so than teams higher up the draft board.

Right now, there is a lot of talks about trades, whether any teams actually pull the triggers on deals remains to be seen, but the Hawks are a team with motivation to get a deal done if the right one comes along.