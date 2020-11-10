Rumor: Pistons promised to draft Patrick Williams No. 7

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The most surprising name in Jonathan Givony’s list of likely top-nine picks in the 2020 NBA Draft: Florida State forward Patrick Williams.

Williams is an intriguing prospect. He’s just 19. He defends well, turning his athleticism and energy into plenty of disruption. He can score on cuts and alley-oop finishes, and he has shown flashes of greater offensive skill.

Top nine-pick, though? It definitely seemed possible, but hardly assured. It appeared Williams could easily go later in the lottery or even shortly after.

Unless a high-picking team was infatuated with him.

John Hollinger of The Athletic:

The hottest draft rumor is that Williams has a promise from the Pistons, or at the very least that they’re extremely interested in him.

Detroit just hired Troy Weaver as general manager. While he worked under Sam Presti in Oklahoma City, the Thunder frequently drafted developing long athletic players – like Williams. Oklahoma City also had multiple rumored promises pan out.

So, circumstantially, this makes sense as something the Pistons would do.