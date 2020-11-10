Knicks shut down team facilities after three employees test positive for coronavirus

By Kurt HelinNov 10, 2020, 10:26 PM EST
The NBA was able to pull off a coronavirus-free bubble and crown a champion, but as the league moves next season into the real world — with travel and teams playing games in their home buildings — expect more of things like this.

The New York Knicks have shut down their practice facilities after three team employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

Fortunately, all three people are asymptomatic. The Knicks have not announced what the roles are for those people within the organization.

The Knicks practice facility is in Westchester, separate from their games at Madison Square Garden.

Expect more of this as training camps open, and like Major League Baseball and the NFL, there will be postponed and may be canceled games. With coronavirus cases spiking across the nation, the NBA will unquestionably be impacted as it tries to ramp up next season.

