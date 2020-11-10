76ers (black), Magic (orange) unveil new alternate jerseys

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Allen Iverson was so cool, he made the 76ers’ ahistorical black-and-gold logo stylish. Now, there’s a nostalgia in Philadelphia for uniforms – especially the black jerseys – of that era.

The organization didn’t completely lean into it, but the 76ers revealed new black alternate jerseys. The Magic also unveiled their latest orange uniforms.

Philadelphia 76ers

I’m generally not a huge fan of teams wearing black uniforms when black isn’t one of their colors. But kudos to the 76ers for using a local landmark that is specifically meant to be seen against a dark backdrop. Featuring Boathouse Row is a roundabout way of justifying the black jerseys – and making them distinctively Philadelphia.

The red and blue piping keeps the 76ers’ identity, too. That’s important as the league becomes overrun with alternates.

Overall, these are pretty good for uniforms that will get worn for one season then forgotten about.

A memorable element, though: Look closely at the first image here:

In the bottom of the houses directly below the 2, there appears to be a TTP for Trust The Process.

Orlando Magic

Despite Jonathan Isaac getting hurt at their orange-uniform unveiling, the Magic decided the color wasn’t cursed.

Last year’s orange jerseys were primarily gray – a drab look when citrus and sunshine were supposed to be emphasized. Orange looks much better with the white.

These uniforms even have distinctive Magic features – pinstripes and the big star. Hopefully, that’s enough that you can turn on a game with Orlando wearing these and know which team is which. But I have reservations.

The 76ers and Magic join the Lakers, Nets, Trail Blazers, Suns, Mavericks, Pelicans, Spurs, Warriors, Knicks, Bulls, Clippers, Heat, Wizards, Pistons, Raptors, Grizzles and Rockets in having new uniforms emerge.