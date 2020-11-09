Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bucks guard Sterling Brown didn’t want just a financial settlement. Brown wanted an admission of wrongdoing after Milwaukee police tased and arrested him over a parking violation.

He’ll get both.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown has reached a $750,000 settlement with the city of Milwaukee for his lawsuit accusing police officers of an unlawful race-based arrest and excessive force in January 2018, The Athletic’s Shams Charania has learned. Along with the financial settlement, the city of Milwaukee would in a statement admit to a constitutional violation and commit to incorporate changes to the Milwaukee Police Department standard operating procedures. The changes must be implemented within 180 days of execution of the settlement agreement.

A $750,000 payout is quite significant. Brown has been a minimum-salary player in his three NBA seasons. He’ll be a free agent this offseason, and the Bucks can make him restricted.

Hopefully, Milwaukee police meaningfully change their procedures to prevent incidents like this in the future. Unfortunately, there is a long history of police brutalizing citizens, using taxpayer money to settle lawsuits then just continuing as normal. It’s too often viewed as just the cost of doing business.

But few settlements include an acknowledgment that police violated someone’s constitutional rights and a commitment to alter procedure.

Brown fought for that (and continues to fight against racism). Hopefully, his efforts will bear fruit.