New York Knicks rumored to be eyeing Justin Holiday return

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Knicks are reportedly looking at a number of potential free agents or trades to boost their roster: Carmelo Anthony, Christian Wood, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, and bigger names such as Victor Oladipo and Chris Paul have all come up.

Throw Justin Holiday in the mix, too, reports Ian Begley of SNY.TV.

Some decision-makers see Holiday as a player worth pursuing in free agency, per SNY sources. Holiday, a 6-6 wing, played in New York in 2016-17. He’s also played for Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau in Chicago. The 31-year-old would give New York a steadying, veteran presence in the locker room; he’s shown that he can impact winning on both ends of the floor.

Holiday came off the bench for the Pacers last season, averaging 8.3 points a game and shot 40.5% from three.

Holiday is exactly the kind of player the Knicks should look to bring in — a solid veteran who can help the rotation now, be a locker room leader for the Knicks young players, and he’s not expensive and doesn’t mess with future cap space.

There are a lot of rumors, a lot of smoke being blown to hide the Knicks actual intentions. Whatever direction Leon Rose and Tom Thibodeau take the Knicks, Holiday would be a fit.