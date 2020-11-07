New York Knicks rumored to be eyeing Justin Holiday return

The Knicks are reportedly looking at a number of potential free agents or trades to boost their roster: Carmelo Anthony, Christian Wood, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, and bigger names such as Victor Oladipo and Chris Paul have all come up.
Throw Justin Holiday in the mix, too, reports Ian Begley of SNY.TV.
Some decision-makers see Holiday as a player worth pursuing in free agency, per SNY sources. Holiday, a 6-6 wing, played in New York in 2016-17. He’s also played for Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau in Chicago.
The 31-year-old would give New York a steadying, veteran presence in the locker room; he’s shown that he can impact winning on both ends of the floor.
Holiday came off the bench for the Pacers last season, averaging 8.3 points a game and shot 40.5% from three.
Holiday is exactly the kind of player the Knicks should look to bring in — a solid veteran who can help the rotation now, be a locker room leader for the Knicks young players, and he’s not expensive and doesn’t mess with future cap space.
There are a lot of rumors, a lot of smoke being blown to hide the Knicks actual intentions. Whatever direction Leon Rose and Tom Thibodeau take the Knicks, Holiday would be a fit.