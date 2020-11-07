New York Knicks rumored to be eyeing Justin Holiday return

By Kurt HelinNov 7, 2020, 5:00 PM EST
Kim Klement - Pool/Getty Images
0 Comments

The Knicks are reportedly looking at a number of potential free agents or trades to boost their roster: Carmelo Anthony, Christian Wood, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, and bigger names such as Victor Oladipo and Chris Paul have all come up.

Throw Justin Holiday in the mix, too, reports Ian Begley of SNY.TV.

Some decision-makers see Holiday as a player worth pursuing in free agency, per SNY sources. Holiday, a 6-6 wing, played in New York in 2016-17. He’s also played for Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau in Chicago.

The 31-year-old would give New York a steadying, veteran presence in the locker room; he’s shown that he can impact winning on both ends of the floor.

Holiday came off the bench for the Pacers last season, averaging 8.3 points a game and shot 40.5% from three.

Holiday is exactly the kind of player the Knicks should look to bring in — a solid veteran who can help the rotation now, be a locker room leader for the Knicks young players, and he’s not expensive and doesn’t mess with future cap space.

There are a lot of rumors, a lot of smoke being blown to hide the Knicks actual intentions. Whatever direction Leon Rose and Tom Thibodeau take the Knicks, Holiday would be a fit.

More news on the New York Knicks

Rumors: Christian Wood, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist on Knicks’ free agent...
NBA Arena voting centers were in the heart of Atlanta, Detroit, other cities
Knicks president Leon Rose
Report: Knicks paying Leon Rose approximately $8M salary