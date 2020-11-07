NBA, players union push back CBA opt-out date for fifth time

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA players and owners have already agreed to a broad framework for next season: Starts on Dec. 22, 72 games, Finals end right about when the Tokyo Olympics are about to start in July.

As your mom used to say, the devil is in the details, and the sides are still hammering those things out. To allow that to happen, the players and owners agreed to push back the Collective Bargaining Agreement’s opt-out date. Again. This is the fifth time. Shams Charania of The Athletic had the story.

The NBA and NBPA are extending today’s deadline to Monday for either side to serve notice on terminating the collective bargaining agreement, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Sides will continue working to finalize CBA issues. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 7, 2020

This simply means negotiations are going well and the sides expect to have a deal by Monday.

Those details to be finalized are the salary cap, the luxury tax line, the exact escrow amount held out of each players’ paycheck (to balance the 50/50 split of revenue with owners), plus the COVID-19 protocols for players, arenas, and the team practice facilities. The sides have made a lot of progress on those, but the details are always the tricky part.

Expect to find out all those details next week.