LeBron James, NBA players react to Joe Biden being elected president

By Kurt HelinNov 7, 2020, 1:01 PM EST
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Joe Biden has been elected the next president of the United States.

It’s all over but the shouting — and a few lawsuits that do not change the math — and NBA players took to Twitter to react. That was led by LeBron James, who had a photoshop of his legendary Finals block on Andre Iguodala ready to go.

And there were celebrations at NBA arenas.

And from Clutch Points, a brilliant image.

 