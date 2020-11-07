LeBron James, NBA players react to Joe Biden being elected president

Joe Biden has been elected the next president of the United States.
It’s all over but the shouting — and a few lawsuits that do not change the math — and NBA players took to Twitter to react. That was led by LeBron James, who had a photoshop of his legendary Finals block on Andre Iguodala ready to go.
— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 7, 2020
😉 @morethanavote 👑 pic.twitter.com/n6kmG12H1X
— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 7, 2020
Yoooo @KingJames y’all can go to the White House and celebrate y’all title G! 🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿
— Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 7, 2020
Hey @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/IR5g4iijVD
— Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) November 7, 2020
Well America TRUSTED THE PROCESS and it paid off #TheProcess https://t.co/9XfWvQTZET
— Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) November 7, 2020
YOUR VOTE COUNTS!!!!
— Kyle Lowry (@Klow7) November 7, 2020
YESSIR!!!! GET TRUMP’S DUMBASS OUT THE WHITE HOUSE!!!!!!
— Josh Hart (@joshhart) November 7, 2020
Congratulations President @JoeBiden!!! pic.twitter.com/Jj4q5OmLz2
— George Karl (@CoachKarl22) November 7, 2020
And there were celebrations at NBA arenas.
the nets have won the championship pic.twitter.com/3t8ckZQej4
— James Herbert (@outsidethenba) November 7, 2020
And from Clutch Points, a brilliant image.
Joe Biden got his answer from Pennsylvania in his bid to unseat Donald Trump 👀#Elections2020 pic.twitter.com/tPb17HlWHA
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 6, 2020