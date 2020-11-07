LeBron James, NBA players react to Joe Biden being elected president

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Joe Biden has been elected the next president of the United States.

It’s all over but the shouting — and a few lawsuits that do not change the math — and NBA players took to Twitter to react. That was led by LeBron James, who had a photoshop of his legendary Finals block on Andre Iguodala ready to go.

Yoooo @KingJames y’all can go to the White House and celebrate y’all title G! 🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 7, 2020

Well America TRUSTED THE PROCESS and it paid off #TheProcess https://t.co/9XfWvQTZET — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) November 7, 2020

YOUR VOTE COUNTS!!!! — Kyle Lowry (@Klow7) November 7, 2020

YESSIR!!!! GET TRUMP’S DUMBASS OUT THE WHITE HOUSE!!!!!! — Josh Hart (@joshhart) November 7, 2020

And there were celebrations at NBA arenas.

the nets have won the championship pic.twitter.com/3t8ckZQej4 — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) November 7, 2020

And from Clutch Points, a brilliant image.