Multiple reports push back on idea Devin Booker wants out of Phoenix

It’s an eye-popping NBA rumor: Devin Booker wants out of Phoenix.

It just may not be true. And even if it were, it’s moot.

In the wake of The Ringer’s Ryen Russillo saying on a podcast he heard Booker wants out of Phoenix — which could be true or fueled by all the other front offices that covet Booker — there has been push back from other sources saying Booker wants to stay with the Suns. That starts with the very plugged in John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7.

This is 100% NOT TRUE. Book is happy in Phoenix, excited for the season, loves how they finished in the bubble, excited about free agency. Not one time has he ever told anyone he wanted out. Don't listen to this garbage. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) November 4, 2020

Michael Scotto of Hoopshype reported the same thing, that Booker wants to stay put. ESPN’s Zach Lowe wrote that both the Timberwolves and Warriors (the top two picks in the upcoming NBA Draft) tried to kick the tires on a Devin Booker trade and found no interest from Phoenix.

Even if Booker wanted out, it’s moot — he has four seasons left on his max contract extension with the Suns, and the franchise is building around him. They have Deandre Ayton at center, Kelly Oubre on the wing, and are looking for other perimeter players that fit with Booker and his game. Booker is the cornerstone of what James Jones is trying to build in the Valley of the Sun.

Phoenix will not trade Booker (unless some team makes a ridiculous fantasy basketball/godfather offer).

Booker may be frustrated with the losing in Phoenix, but his team’s 8-0 run in the bubble should give him and the franchise hope for the future. Making the playoffs out of the West this season will be a brutal task — at least 13 teams have the talent and intent to make a playoff run — but the Suns have a real shot. Booker’s star is rising; his time in the national spotlight is coming.

And it’s going to be in Phoenix. At least for a few more years.