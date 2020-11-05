Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was charged with a felony for allegedly aiming a gun at a family in front of his house.

Paul Walsh of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune:

Hennepin County officials want to have the 19-month-old son of Minnesota Timberwolves player Malik Beasley put under court-ordered protection citing the felony weapons and drug charges filed last month against the boy’s parents as well as new evidence of possible maltreatment.

Beyond the charges filed last week accusing Beasley of aiming a rifle at a couple and their teenage daughter in an SUV outside his house, where a large stash of marijuana and other guns were seized by police, the petition also says Beasley was caught on indoor video surveillance pointing a rifle “in the general direction” of his son in the garage that same day.

“In the general direction” is vague. Hopefully, the court will make an appropriate determination for the wellbeing of the child.

This could also trigger the NBA’s policy on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse:

For purposes of this Policy, “child abuse” includes, but is not limited to, any act or failure to act by a parent, caregiver, or adult that results in death, serious physical or emotional harm, or sexual or other exploitation of a child. Child abuse also includes behavior that poses an imminent risk of such harm to a child.

Beasley will be a restricted free agent this offseason.